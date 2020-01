Muscat: Mwaslat has made changes to some of its services following the ROP announcement that Sultan Qaboos Street will be closed for traffic from 9 am to 6 pm until January 14.

The route of Mabela to Ruwi service has been altered while Ruwi-Muttrah service has been temporarily suspended until 6 pm.

Routes 8, 9 and 12 will be also affected due to traffic restrictions.