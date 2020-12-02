Local 

Rounds of Covid-19 Serological Survey concluded

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced the conclusion of the four rounds of coronavirus (Covid-19) National Serological Survey.

The Ministry said that final results of the Covid-19 survey will be announced as soon as lab tests are completed and analysis of data is conducted.

The Directorate-General of Disease Surveillance and Control would like to thank all citizens and residents who cooperated in the accomplishment of the project. It valued the prompt response of the participants whose positive role, it observed, will help attain the desired objective of the survey. The final results will be of great benefit in dealing with the pandemic and help shuttle the country into the sphere of safety, said the Directorate General.

