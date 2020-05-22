Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6495 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Rainfall, strong winds in Oman over next 98 hours

Oman Observer Comments Off on Rainfall, strong winds in Oman over next 98 hours

Oman takes part in Doha Forum

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman takes part in Doha Forum

RAO music band hosts concert in Scotland

Oman Observer Comments Off on RAO music band hosts concert in Scotland