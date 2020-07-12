Main 

ROP urges people not to gather at public places

Kabeer Yousuf

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have urged people not to gather at public places, streets, residential areas, wadis, beaches, and tourist spots, as such activities have been identified as a major reason for the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Any such violation will invite punitive action, including fine as decided by the Supreme Committee for COVID-19.

“Do not step out of your houses unless it is urgent, and do not visit friends and relatives even at their houses as any sort of gathering is strictly prohibited,” a senior ROP official told the Observer.

There have been reports that people are gathering in large numbers and socialising in various wilayats. It has emerged as a challenge in containing the community spread of the Coronavirus.

“People should refrain from such gatherings, which is not only a punishable offense but a major threat to the ongoing national efforts to keep COVID-19 under control,” he said.

The ROP also advised the sports enthusiasts not to gather for any games at any of the local grounds.

