ROP unveils social distancing rules during Eid

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has specified the types of gatherings that will be prohibited during the Eid festival.

  • Eid markets (Habta)
  • Eid prayers
  • Family visits
  • Group celebrations
  • Accompanying customs and traditions.

Police said that these gatherings are prohibited as per the decisions of the Supreme Committee Covid 19.

ROP called upon everyone to abide by the decisions and sense of responsibility to avoid infection virus and legal actions.

The Supreme Committee has authorized the Royal Oman Police to monitor the compliance of individuals and public and private institutions with the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee and authorizing them to directly impose the financial fines and remand detention to violators of these decisions.

The Northern al Batinah Governorate police recently arrested a group of people accused of gathering, practicing sporting activities, and violating the decisions of the Supreme Committee and referred them to the judicial authorities to take the legal requirement against them.

 

