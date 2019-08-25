Main 

ROP to open new police station, service building in Al Khaboura

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will celebrate on Wednesday the opening of a new police station and service building in the Wilayat of Al Khaboura.

The inaugural ceremony will be held under the auspices of Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saeedi, Secretary-General of the State Council, and in the presence of Maj Gen Sulaiman bin Mohammed al Harthy, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Administrative and Financial affairs, dignitaries, senior officers of the ROP, military and security services, as well as shaikhs and citizens.

The new centre and services building were built as per advanced criteria and technical specifications. The two buildings will contribute to providing the best police and security services for citizens and residents.

