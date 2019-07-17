Local Main 

ROP to open new building in Dhank

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police(ROP) will celebrate next Sunday the opening of a new building, service building, and civil defense and ambulance center in the wilayat of  Dhank in Dahira governorate. The inaugural ceremony will be held under the patronage of Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO). A number of Royal Oman Police officers, Sultan’s armed forces, security services, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens will attend the inaugural function.
The opening of the building will contribute to providing the best police and security services for citizens and residents.

