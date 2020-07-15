ROP to impose fine for delay in visa renewal

Muscat: Fines will be imposed for the delay in visas and residency renewal from today, July 15.

Muscat: Royal Oman Police has started imposing fines for the delay in visas and residency renewal documentation process from July 15

The fines will be, however, not applicable to driving licenses, the ROP replied to a query by the Observer.



ROP added that the residency card renewal can be done only by visiting the police service centers and not online.

Expatriate employees and their family members, however, are not required to visit the Directorate General of Passport and Civil Status to renew their resident card.



As the fingerprints are already stored in the system, the PRO of the organizations can finalize the documentation of residence cards for expatriates, ROP said earlier in an interview.

At the same time, ROP has opened service centers in Muscat in Al Khoud, Al Amerat, Mabela, Quriyat police stations, apart from new ones at Azaiba, Al Hamra Police Station in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah and Marmul in the Dhofar governorate.

These centers are providing all the services that are given by ROP such as renewal of a driving license, vehicle registration, renewal of passports, and ID\ Residence cards.