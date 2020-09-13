ROP to accept eVisa applications

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced that the application for Oman eVisa can be submitted through its website https://evisa.rop.gov.om/

In a video released on Sunday, ROP said, “With easy steps, you can register on the website and take advantage of all the benefits of the system.”

In line with the precautionary measures approved by the Sultanate to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the ROP earlier had decided to suspend the issuance of all types of Tourist Visas from March 13.