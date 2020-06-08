Main 

ROP takes part in SG of Arab interior ministers’ council meeting

Oman Observer

Royal Oman Police (ROP), represented by the Directorate of Legal Affairs, took part in a meeting of the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers which was held on Monday through video conferencing.

The meeting discussed the implications of the COVID-19 outbreak on the work of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers and the suitable ways for implementing the progammes set by the Council’s General Secretariat.

ROP was represented at the meeting by Lieutenant Colonel Khalifa bin Hamid al Farei, head of conference department.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6688 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

India’s demonetisation deadline ends, but cash crisis persists

Oman Observer Comments Off on India’s demonetisation deadline ends, but cash crisis persists

Oman Air issues travel advisory for Tanzanian passengers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air issues travel advisory for Tanzanian passengers

Oman’s Message of Islam exhibition to open in Indonesia tomorrow

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman’s Message of Islam exhibition to open in Indonesia tomorrow