ROP takes part in SG of Arab interior ministers’ council meeting

Royal Oman Police (ROP), represented by the Directorate of Legal Affairs, took part in a meeting of the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers which was held on Monday through video conferencing.

The meeting discussed the implications of the COVID-19 outbreak on the work of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers and the suitable ways for implementing the progammes set by the Council’s General Secretariat.

ROP was represented at the meeting by Lieutenant Colonel Khalifa bin Hamid al Farei, head of conference department.