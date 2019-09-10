Main 

ROP starts registering companies for employment e-Visa

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has started the preparatory works of registering private sector companies in the e-Visa system in coordination with various branches of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

The introductory workshop for the registration of institutions and companies through OCCI branches have been completed in Muscat, Al Wusta, Sur, Ibra and Nizwa.

It may be noted that ROP will soon begin to issue work visas electronically as part of the efforts to develop and expand the scope of the e-Visa system.

Under the new system, according to the ROP, the PROs or authorised officials at various establishments will not be required to visit the offices of Directorate-General of Passports and Residence to submit the applications for a work visa. “Instead, they can get the formalities completed provided their establishments are registered in the e-visa system.”

The organisations already registered in the e-visa system will be eligible to apply for work visas online in the initial stages. The establishments, not previously registered in the old system, must go to the nearest branch of the Directorate-General of Passports and Residence to register in the commercial registry under the old system and then follow certain steps.”

They should register as a user under the electronic visa system by visiting the website https://evisa.rop.gov.om. According to the ROP, the initiative will minimise the time and efforts of both the public and the officials.

 

