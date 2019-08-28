ROP opens new police station in Al Khabourah

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new police station and service building in the Wilayat of Al Khabourah in the Governorate of North Al Batinah on Wednesday. The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saeedi, Secretary General of the State Council, and in the presence of Maj Gen Sulaiman bin Mohammed al Harthy, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Administrative and Financial Affairs. The ceremony was also attended by senior officers of ROP, other security and military units, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens. The launch of Al Khabourah Police Station is in line with the ROP’s ongoing expansion drive designed to cover all governorates of the Sultanate, as well as bring its services closer to the community.

