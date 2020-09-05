Local Main ROP opens new civil status, residency centre in Rustaq 05/09/202005/09/2020 Oman Observer The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has opened the new center for civil status and residency services in Rustaq, South Batinah. The new center will start operating from tomorrow, Sunday 6, instead of the current center in Al-Hazm. ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related