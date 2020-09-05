Local Main 

ROP opens new civil status, residency centre in Rustaq

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has opened the new center for civil status and residency services in Rustaq, South Batinah. 

The new center will start operating from tomorrow, Sunday 6, instead of the current center in Al-Hazm. 

