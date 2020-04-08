ROP: Movement within Muscat will be restricted during lockdown

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19, which held a meeting under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, decided to put the capital under lockdown as part of the measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Giving details about the lockdown, Major Mohammed al Hashami, spokesperson, Royal Oman Police (ROP), said, “All the entries and exits of Muscat Governorate will be closed for all with the exception of emergency cases, which will be evaluated and determined by the authorities in charge of the implementation of the lockdown.”

Employees who are currently based outside Muscat Governorate won’t be allowed to enter, except for those who are required to attend work in coordination with their establishments.

Employees who are currently based in Muscat Governorate will remain in the governorate in accordance with the requirement of their establishments.

A decision to extend or suspend the lockout of Muscat Governorate will be made after evaluating the epidemiological situation and the nature of the outbreak on April 22, the ROP official said