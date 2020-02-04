ROP launches e-Payment service for overstaying fines

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) launched a new online fine payment service for visitors and residents departing the Sultanate on Monday.

The new e-Service, which has been launched to pay fines related to the expiry of visit and residence visas and traffic violations, will ensure departure procedures.

To benefit from this service, users have to www.rop.gov.om to fill the electronic form, pay the fines, if any, and print the payment receipt electronically. Then head towards passport counters to finish the departure procedures.

The fines will be collected when:

A person on any visit visa overstays the allowed period in excess of 24 hours from the date of visa expiry.

A person on any residence visa overstays the allowed period in excess of 30 days from the date of visa expiry.

A person entering the Sultanate as a dependent and does not avail visas within 180 days from the date of issuance of a separate passport.

A foreign child born in the Sultanate and does not avail visa within 180 days from the date of his/her birth

Follow these steps in order to complete the application:

Fill up and submit the online application form with the complete online payment process, print the payment receipt, take the printed receipt as a reference for the payment process and present it on demand at the exit desks at the legal Exit ports.

Applicants not complying with laws applicable in the Sultanate of Oman will be subject to a legal inquiry.

The Directorate General of Passports & Residence will have the right to reject the application without declaring any reason.

The ROP stated that online payment is non-refundable.