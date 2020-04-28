Checkpoints between governorates to be halted: ROP

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that the control checkpoints between various governorates will come to a halt from 6 am on Wednesday while control and checkpoints in the Muscat Governorate will remain in place.

Health isolation in the wilayats of Muttrah and Muscat and the commercial market in the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali will continue until further notice, ROP announced.

ROP has called on all citizens and residents to reduce movement between governorates to protect public health.