ROP arrests drug dealer

Muscat: The Directorate-General for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances at Royal Oman Police arrested one of the biggest drug dealers on charges of drug trafficking in association with international drug and money laundering cartels.

Police recovered 86 kg of hash besides a quantity of heroin, cash, jewelleries and communication devices.

The Royal Oman Police affirms that it continues its efforts to combat drug crimes through monitoring drug smugglers and traffickers to protect the community against the hazardous effect of narcotics.