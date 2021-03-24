ROHM to launch digital broadcast ‘From Our Stage to Your Home’

MUSCAT: The Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) on Wednesday unveiled a new digital initiative codenamed “From Our Stage to Your Home”, heralding a long-term programme offering world-class classical music treats online to Omani and international audiences, who will have a thrilling experience once the new season starts with three concerts titled “Pathways through Classical Music”.

Each concert has been pre-recorded on the stage at the opera house, adhering strictly to the rules governing such proceedings as laid out by the Covid-19 Supreme Committee guidelines.

The audiences at home are invited to view the concerts online on the dates they are streamed as the first and only audience to each performance, the concerts will then be available to view on our channel archives.

The concerts will be available to watch at home exclusively via the ROHM website, YouTube and Facebook channels.

Performances will be premiering online on the following dates: Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, April 4 at 7.30 pm; Muscat Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Opera Choir Group, Sunday, May 23, at 7.30 pm; and, the finale of the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, June 20 at 7.30 pm. — ONA