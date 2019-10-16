ROHM presents Omani Women’s Day celebration with special guest Samira Said

Proudly hosted by the ROHM each October, this important annual event pays tribute to the invaluable contribution of Omani women and their vital contributions in community development and nation-building, recognising in particular their achievements in music, art and culture. Open to both men and women, the Omani Women’s Day Celebration has become a signature event in ROHM’s seasonal calendar, marking the continual progress of Omani women in society and the arts.

The 2019 programme features music by the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra (ROSO) Ladies Chamber Ensemble, as well as the Tunisian Almas Women’s Ensemble and the Douzan Music Ensemble composed of women graduates from Sultan Qaboos University. ROSO’s Ladies Chamber Ensemble is a shining example of the artistic independence and high level of achievement of Omani women in the performing arts. With violins, violas, cellos, double bass and harp, the ROSO Ladies Ensemble is known for exceptionally beautiful music. Since 1989, only two years after its inception, the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra has included women in all sections of the Orchestra.

Appearing as the evening’s special guest is the famous Moroccan-Egyptian singer, Samira Said who will also perform in a solo concert at ROHM on the 18th of October. Noted for the tonal beauty of her voice, Samira has received more than forty awards, prominent among which are Best Video in the Arab World at the 2001 Cairo Arab Music Festival for her hit song, Lilah Habeebee, (One Night, My Love); the BBC Award for World Music; and, Best Artist in the Middle East for her album, Youm Wara Youm.

The Omani Women’s Day Celebration will be held on Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 pm. For information and booking, visit www.rohmuscat.org

