ROHM launches two exciting shows on Youtube

The Royal Opera House Muscat launched a series of free broadcasts on its YouTube channel which can be viewed by audiences anywhere, anytime, at their convenience. The Magic Flute or Defeating the Monsters will be made accessible for viewing on the 21st June 2020 and Sounds of Summer Blooms will be released on 23rd June 2020.

THE MAGIC FLUTE OR DEFEATING THE MONSTERS

This wonderful interactive opera is based on Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte and was commissioned by ROHM and presented by Teatro Sociale di Como As.Li.Co on the 23rd March 2016. Hundreds of school children enjoyed the show, truly engaging with the performance and opening them up to the world of opera and music. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791) was a child prodigy, performing to royalty by the age of 5, who in his lifetime wrote over 600 pieces of music, 13 of which were operas. He died in penury in his 35th year. He is probably the most famous classical musician in the world.

The Magic Flute is about a young man who takes on a series of tasks to win the hand, heart and freedom of his love. This interactive production begins as night falls: in his bedroom, a boy is pretending to read a book, waiting for the chance to resume his favorite video game, The Magic Flute, where the hero Tamino, fights an incredible monster to save the beautiful Pamina, daughter of the Queen of the Night. The game becomes reality and the boy becomes Tamino, the fight becomes a fight for his life.

Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte is an opera about virtue versus evil, daylight versus night, reason versus irrationality. Mozart delves into the characters, fears and heart’s desires to create a story matched by a musical score of drama and lightness. Our version of The Magic Flute is tailored to draw in younger listeners to opera. Look out for the marvellous arias of Papageno and the Queen of the Night, songs which have become symbolic of Mozart and opera which is accessible to all audiences, young and old, both those new to opera and seasoned fans.

SOUNDS OF SUMMER BLOOMS

As part of our ongoing collaboration with the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) China NCPA, we are releasing a special concert celebrating the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven on our YouTube channel. The concert was staged as part of their online concert series ‘Sound of Summer Blooms’ and performed by the Orchestra of the National Centre for the Performing Arts, China.

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN (1770-1827)

Ludwig van Beethoven was a German composer and pianist, who is arguably the defining figure in the history of Western music. Beethoven moved to Vienna in 1792, where he met influential composers like Haydn and began to compose in earnest.

By 1796, he had begun to suffer from tinnitus and to lose his hearing. In the last 10 years of his life, during which time he continued to compose, he was completely deaf.

PROGRAMME

The concert presents two works by Beethoven. Symphony No.1 in C major, Op.21. This was his first symphony, very classical in style which aptly heralds a new dawn and changes ahead for the symphonic form of the day. The second pieces is his Symphony No.6 in F major, Op. 68 also known as the “Pastorale”, a beautiful piece inspired by the sounds of nature: Spring, birdsong and the drama and vibrancy of a storm. This type of symphony was a ground breaking form of music at the time. Both pieces have a happy, uplifting feel for audiences to enjoy.