ROHM announces cancellations of all events

Muscat: Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) has announced the cancellation of activities for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season.

“This is due to the public health and travel measures in place to address the threat of COVID-19, Coronavirus,” ROHM said in a statement.

All guided tours at the Royal Opera House Muscat and the House of Musical Arts will also be canceled until further notice.

“If you have been affected by the cancellations please note that we will be refunding your tickets in full. For any further inquiries please do not hesitate to contact us at boxoffice@rohmuscat.org.om,” the statement said.