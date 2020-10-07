Rock, paper scissors: Curating art styles to connect people with their inner child

Based on the children’s game, Rock Paper Scissors, Debjani Bharadwaj and Radhika Hamlai have curated RPS to help people connect with their inner child and unlock the full spectrum of their imagination.

Founded in 2020 by two renowned women artists, they aim to transform people’s lives with art. They believe that the creative potential of art is limitless and touches every aspect of their lives and by sharing their combined experience of 30 years in the world of visual art, they would like to create an art awareness by teaching art and by designing unique pieces which one can interact with.

Rock, Paper, Scissor aims to be a multifarious platform, catering to the many facets of being and becoming an artist. A vision created by two established artists that share a passion for the arts, this collaboration is a perfect representation of their uniqueness whilst showcasing their individuality and love for vibrancy in harmony.

Their products are created from the heart and inspired by the things they love, the things that make them who they are. Nostalgic memories from their childhood and their love of being original and creative is a focus of our inspiration. Rock Paper Scissors products are quirky and arty but they also strive to make them affordable so that they can be owned and loved by many. You can see two different styles of designs on these wheel-thrown pots, the abstract painting style is by Radhika and the illustration style is by Debjani. All their products are available on their Instagram @rockpaperscissors.rd.

Other than creating their very own artefacts, the two artists also want to share their knowledge and years of experience and through their collaboration will also be providing the following.

ART EDUCATION- To make a difference in people’s lives by regularly teaching engaging art projects online and on physical platforms using our expertise as artists. We are committed to making art education accessible and available to everyone. Adapting to the current situation during a pandemic, our classes will be hosted online. For those signing up to these classes, all their required materials will be provided and delivered at right to them. Other than classes, RPS also caters to hosting online events for arts and crafts for groups, including providing supplies and hosting the class for friends or families that want to come together to create something virtually.

ART MENTORSHIP- To support other artists by helping them develop new and existing skills in their preferred art medium and find a direction in their art-making process. This will involve receiving guidance on how to establish a successful career in the arts. They believe that the process of finding your voice in your art is a process of trial and error until they find their own artistic identity.

ART RESIDENCIES- To generate opportunities for international guest artists by providing them time and space for developing work and creatively exploring new ideas. These residencies aim to promote cultural understanding, exchange and artistic endeavour and to work on prestigious projects in collaboration with us.

SPATIAL DESIGN- To change the perception of spaces and create dialogues between ourselves and our surroundings. We render customized, statement wall murals that advocate community interaction and communication within public spaces and transform private spaces by making them playful and memorable.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

RADHIKA HAMLAI

DIRECTOR & COFOUNDER

Radhika’s work is a quest for personal identity and is driven by a desire to understand herself. She invokes the child in herself through mark-making, uniting philosophy, aesthetics and functionality. She has a fascination for techniques, structures, patterns and colours and is recognized for her very personal creative style, her habit to push boundaries and to provoke and surprise.

Most experiments start quite impulsively by a certain curiosity for how things would function or how something would look. From there Radhika challenges the materials to explore various possibilities and push the boundaries. The reward for each challenge is a new one. She has an in-depth understanding of a wide array of traditional materials like oil paints, acrylic paints, inks, drawing, ceramics and printmaking.

Displayed in numerous museums and at international festivals and fairs, Radhika’s works can be found in the permanent collections of National Museum Oman, Bait al Zubair Museum, Oman and the Oman International Airport many Banks and luxury hotels among others.

Radhika launched the highly successful annual event, Oman Affordable Art Fair in 2018, to provide a platform for local and international artists to showcase interesting, budget-friendly artworks.

DEBJANI BHARDWAJ

DIRECTOR & COFOUNDER

Specialising in storytelling, process and material investigation, her work incorporates research and installation as well as imaginative visual creations to explore bizarre, dreamlike scenarios.

Fluctuating between the real and the imagined, her delicate and intricate creations probe into the precarious line between the possible and the impossible.

Her techniques are labour intensive and intuitive working methods. Her approach to art is driven by her own curiosity, the knowledge of materials and a highly experimental hands-on creative process. She always returns to the origins of organic materials like paper and clay. She is interested in transforming these humble natural materials into refined art pieces, using low tech processes such as hand-building clay, paper-cutting, drawing and printmaking.

Debjani has participated in three solos and over 60 international group exhibitions in prestigious art galleries including Tashkeel, Gallery and XVA Gallery in Dubai, Stal Gallery, Bait Muzna

Gallery and Gallery Sarah in Muscat., over a career spanning 12 years. She has illustrated two children’s’ books “World Tales “ a book of folk tales written by the students of Dubai International Academy (2009 ) and “A Magic Place” published by Orient Longman, a book of short stories used by Middle School children in India (2010).