Robust chemical management framework mooted in GCC region

The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA), the voice of the chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf, has called for a region-wide adoption and implementation of a new chemicals management framework in the Arabian Gulf at a government-industry roundtable which took place in Abu Dhabi last week.

The roundtable entitled ‘Government and Chemical Industry Collaboration: Harmonized Chemical Management in GCC’, sought to pave the way for the implementation of GHS (Global Harmonized System) and ADR (Dangerous Goods Road Transport) regulations in the GCC.

The new regulations will allow for the creation of a robust and successful chemical management framework, which in turn will help safeguard the safety and wellbeing of the general public by reducing the risk of incidents involving hazardous chemicals due to lack of knowledge and adequate understanding, and help increase confidence and trust of citizens in the industrial community.

Dr Abdulwahab al Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA, commented, “As part of our efforts to drive the improvement of standards in the region and facilitate collaboration, GPCA has joined forces with the Gulf Standardization Organization (GSO), recently signing an MoU for collaboration in the development of effective regional industry standards.

Moving forward, GPCA is committed to harmonising chemical industry regulations in the GGC and will continue to work closely with GSO and other GCC regulators to help meet these objectives that benefit both industry and society and serve the region’s economic interest.”

Throughout 2018-19, GPCA organised a series of government industry roundtables on harmonised chemicals management in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, reaching out to over 325 regulators across the GCC, with the 5th edition of this highly successful event held in Abu Dhabi, UAE for the first time.

