Road accidents drop in Oman, but not casualties: Report

Muscat: The number of accidents in Oman has dropped over the past three years but at the same time the number of casualties from these mishaps has remained at the same levels, according to official figures.

According to statistics, speed, overtaking and negligence, and bad behavior are the main causes of road accidents in Oman.

To add to the above-mentioned causes, the majority of accidents take place due to the collision between vehicles.

The number of accidents dropped from 4,721in 2016 to 3,845 in 2017 and 2,802 in 2018, though the number of deaths from these accidents remains at same levels – 692 in 2016, 640 in 2017 and 637 in 2016.

Nearly 384 death cases from road accidents were due to speeding in 2018, compared to 347 in 2017 and 378 in 2016.

While most of the road accident-related deaths (both Omanis and expatriates) are reported from Muscat, North and South Batinah governorates, Al Dhakiliyah and Al Sharqiyah North governorates saw a relatively high number of citizens losing lives due to road accidents.