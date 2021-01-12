RO1,000 fine for violating quarantine precautions: SC

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with tacking developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

In its review of reports from the departments concerned, the Supreme Committee noted the non-compliance of some citizens and residents with health quarantine procedures, either by stripping off the tracking bracelet or by skipping the post-quarantine test or by failing to return the tracking bracelet to the authorities. Accordingly, the Committee decided to impose a RO 1,000 fine against anyone who fails to stick to these procedures.

In the meantime, the Committee commends the cooperation of all people who abide by the precautionary measures approved by the departments concerned, which, the Committee observed, led to a considerable decline in numbers of patients admitted to hospital wards and intensive care units.

The Committee pledged to continue following up procedures to secure the distribution of the vaccine to target segments, either in their areas of residence or the workplace or public places. –ONA