RO100 fine for violating movement ban during lockdown: ROP

Muscat: The death rate due to covid-19 in the Sultanate is not more than 0.5% and healthcare system is fully functional and intact, said the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, on Thursday. He was speaking during the 13th press conference of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 . The Minister stressed that the epidemic is still continuing and spreading quickly among families, workplaces and society.

“Lockdown decision has been taken due to the growing number of cases reported recently. The closure has been done from partial closure for the areas where the disease is widespread to the total closure between the governorates,” said the minister.

“There is an official and personal communication with vaccine companies, and steps have been taken to provide the vaccine in the Sultanate once it is available,” he added.

Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi urged everyone with Covid-19 like symptoms to undergo health quarantine.

The Health Minister added that sadly, the epidemiological situation has changed during a short period, putting Oman at the forefront of countries that record high cases compared to the number of the population.

The Supreme Committee said they received reports of staff gathering at workplaces for prayer or lunch, and this is what prompted the Committee to reduce the number of employees to 30% at public sector workplaces.

Meanwhile, Dr. Saif Al-Abri, Director General of Disease Control, said Oman reports a highest single-day recoveries of over 3,000 on Thursday. Oman has reported 4,583 covid-19 infections for children aged from one month to 14 years in the Sultanate.

” We hope that from the middle of next week there will be a noticeable decrease in number of cases,” he added.

Eng Ahmed al Dheeb, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, clarified cargo trucks with a load of more than 3 tonnes and fuel cars will be allowed to move between governorates during the closing period with permits.

Dr. Ahmed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport said health isolation for 14 days is still mandatory for those coming to Oman.

Minister of Transport said regarding employees working outside the governorates of their residence, “If we start with the exceptions, the complete closure will be not effective”. He also clarified that Omanis must have an approved health insurance of the destination they are visiting in case of international travel.

“During the lockdown, those who travel to the Muscat airport to travel abroad must show the travel documents including ticket at checkpoints, and should be accompanied only by the driver of the vehicle that drops him,” he added.

The decision to open the fifth package of activities, including beauty salons, has been postponed due to the decision of closure.

ROP said those who have a confirmed appointment with health institutions can cross from one governorate to another, provided that the text message that confirms the date of the patient’s appointment is shown.

ROP top official said RO100 fine will be imposed for violating the decision that bans any kind of movement walking or using any means of transportation.