RO 40M pact to develop Daba fishing port to be signed on Sunday

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will tomorrow (Sunday) sign an agreement for developing the fishing port in the Wilayat Daba in Musandam Governorate, at a cost of RO 40 million.

This is the first project to be implemented as part of the 300 million developmental projects ordered by HM recently.

The project involves four basic components aimed at serving Oman’s fisheries sector, providing facilitations for the commercial and logistic sectors and Royal Oman Police in addition to several service facilities at the fishing port including two 200-metre wave breakers equipped with marine lighting at the entrance and 10-metre deep dock.

The Daba Fishing Port development project comes as part of the government’s economic diversification strategy and is aimed at developing the Sultanate’s fishing ports and transform them into investment-attractive destinations. — ONA