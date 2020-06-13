Main 

RO 40M pact to develop Daba fishing port to be signed on Sunday

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will tomorrow (Sunday) sign an agreement for developing the fishing port in the Wilayat Daba in  Musandam Governorate, at a cost of RO 40 million.

This is the first project to be implemented as part of the 300 million developmental projects ordered by HM recently.

The project involves four basic components aimed at serving Oman’s fisheries sector, providing facilitations for the commercial and logistic sectors and Royal Oman Police in addition to several service facilities at the fishing port including two 200-metre wave breakers equipped with marine lighting at the entrance and 10-metre deep dock.

The Daba Fishing Port development project comes as part of the government’s economic diversification strategy and is aimed at developing the Sultanate’s fishing ports and transform them into investment-attractive destinations. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6761 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Muttrah… pride of Omani trade legacy

Oman Observer Comments Off on Muttrah… pride of Omani trade legacy

New steps to cut noise from aircraft in Muscat

Oman Observer Comments Off on New steps to cut noise from aircraft in Muscat

International Arab Rights Award 2016 for His Majesty

Oman Observer Comments Off on International Arab Rights Award 2016 for His Majesty