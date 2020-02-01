RO 243 million Adam-Thamrait dual road contracts set for award

Contracts are due to be awarded shortly for three remaining sections of the Adam-Thamrait road dualisation project at a combined cost of around RO 243 million ($630 million).

Parts 3, 4 and 5, aggregating a total distance of around 400 kilometres, account for the lion’s share of the 717.5 kilometre Adam-Thamrait dualisation project. Undertaken by the Ministry of Transport, the project is strategically vital not only because it is the principal carriageway linking north Oman with Dhofar Governorate in the south of the country, but

crucially, it is also a key economic lifeline interconnecting large swathes of the Sultanate.

Parts 1 and 2, covering the dualisation of 317 kilometres of the carriageway, are making headway in their implementation with key stretches already opened for traffic during 2019.

Commercial bids for the three remaining sections (Parts 3, 4 and 5) were opened by the Government Tender Board last week. The low bidder for Part 3, a 132.5 km section extending from Haima to Maqshin, is Ghantoot Transport and General Trading LLC with a quote of RO 64.9 million.

In addition to the construction of an interchange along the route, the contractor will also build as many as 115 box culverts and add two weigh stations at key locations along this stretch.

Tipped to win Part 4, covering a 135 km stretch from Maqshin to Dhuka, is Omani publicly listed contractor Galfar Engineering and Contracting with a low bid of RO 115.7 million. One interchange is planned for inclusion along this stretch, along with 240 box culverts.

Part 5, covering a 133 km distance from Dhuka to Thamrait, is expected to be awarded to Oman Gulf Company LLC, which bid a low RO 63.4 million for this stretch. No interchanges are envisaged on this section, although the contractor is expected to build one weigh station along this stretch.

Construction work on all three stretches is expected to proceed concurrently with each contractor given three years for completion apart from a 90-day mobilisation period. Parsons International & Company LLC is the consultant for the Ministry of Transport in the tendering and supervision of the Adam-Thamrait road dualisation project.

