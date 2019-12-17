RO 23 million Central Services Corridor nearing completion at Salalah Port

Salalah Port’s Central Services Corridor — a key project that connects hydrocarbon and petrochemicals industries operating in Salalah Free Zone with the waterfront — is close to completion.

The project, which will boost Salalah Port’s handling of liquid cargoes, meets a key goal set out by the National Programme for Enhancing Economic Diversification (Tanfeedh) as part of the government’s efforts to fuel the growth of the local economy. The initiative – one of several projects identified for implementation in support of the Sultanate’s logistics growth ambitions — was also supported by the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (ISFU) in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Asyad, as well as Salalah Port and Oman Gas Company (OGC).

The Central Services Corridor adds 2.4 kilometres of pipeline racks to the existing 2.2 kilometre corridor, thus extending the length of the corridor to 4.6 kilometres. Constructed at a cost of RO 23.4 million, it will enable the piped transportation of liquids from Salalah Free Zone to storage tanks located close to the waterfront or directly into ships docked alongside. The corridor serves as a lifeline that supports industrial investments totalling RO 1.96 billion currently in operation at the free zone.

According to Sami bin Saeed al Mazidi, Senior Project Engineer at Oman Gas Company, the project enables the import and export of liquids to and from the free zone, thereby alleviating transportation costs for investors.

