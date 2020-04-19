CORONAVIRUS Local 

RNO ships essential commodities, fuel tankers to Musandam

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Sultan’s Armed Forces, represented by the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), has operated a number of navy ships to Musandam Governorate for shipping fuel tankers as well as essential commodities and staple foods for the citizens and residents of the Governorate.

This is part of SAF’s constant efforts to contribute to ongoing national campaign to combat the spread of the Coronavirus and alleviate the impact of precautionary measures on citizens and residents.

SAF continues to do its part to ensure implementation of the decisions and measures taken by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and alleviating its repercussions on the Sultanate.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5952 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

OHRC workshop on report preparation ends

Oman Observer Comments Off on OHRC workshop on report preparation ends

Video: Ramadhan Mubarak to all our readers. Stay tuned in for all programmes

Oman Observer Comments Off on Video: Ramadhan Mubarak to all our readers. Stay tuned in for all programmes

Cyclists to have exciting times during Ramadhan

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Cyclists to have exciting times during Ramadhan