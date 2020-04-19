RNO ships essential commodities, fuel tankers to Musandam

Muscat: The Sultan’s Armed Forces, represented by the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), has operated a number of navy ships to Musandam Governorate for shipping fuel tankers as well as essential commodities and staple foods for the citizens and residents of the Governorate.

This is part of SAF’s constant efforts to contribute to ongoing national campaign to combat the spread of the Coronavirus and alleviate the impact of precautionary measures on citizens and residents.

SAF continues to do its part to ensure implementation of the decisions and measures taken by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and alleviating its repercussions on the Sultanate.

