Main 

RNO ship Al Batinah retires from service

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) on Sunday held a ceremony to mark Al Batinah navy ship’s retirement from service. A decommissioning ceremony was held at the Said bin Sultan Naval Base under the auspices of Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of RNO.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the guard of honour gave military salute to the chief guest who inspected the front raw and shook hands with the ship’s crew. The ceremony began by lowering the flags from the ship’s mast. The ship’s commander then handed over the flag to the commander of RNO.

At the end, Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of RNO honoured former commanders of the ship. The ceremony was attended by a number of senior officers of RNO, retired officers, commissioned and non-commissioned officers and personnel and RNO crews.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4664 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

SQU student loses life in college bus incident

Oman Observer Comments Off on SQU student loses life in college bus incident

UK papers try to guess Prince Harry and Meghan’s mystery matchmaker

Oman Observer Comments Off on UK papers try to guess Prince Harry and Meghan’s mystery matchmaker

Sultanate to take part in WSIS Forum in Geneva

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate to take part in WSIS Forum in Geneva