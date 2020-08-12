Local 

RNO rescues ship in Arabian Sea

Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) carried out a rescue operation for a wooden sailing ship (Boom) passing through the Arabian Sea.
The ship suffered engine failure, running out of fuel and basic supplies. It was towed to a safe location, and its crew was evacuated. –ONA

