Local RNO rescues ship in Arabian Sea 12/08/2020 Oman Observer Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) carried out a rescue operation for a wooden sailing ship (Boom) passing through the Arabian Sea. The ship suffered engine failure, running out of fuel and basic supplies. It was towed to a safe location, and its crew was evacuated. –ONA