Muscat: The vessels participating in the Sea Lion naval exercise have set sail from the Said Bin Sultan Naval Base heading towards the exercise location. The naval drill will be conducted with the support of the Royal Air Force of Oman airplanes and conclude on October 10.

The execution of the Sea Lion Naval drill comes within the framework of the Royal Navy of Oman’s training plans aimed to sustain the level of readiness of the RNO’s fleet and personnel.