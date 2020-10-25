RNO conducts naval drill Asad Al Bahar 2/2020

MUSCAT: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) on Sunday began implementing the activities of the naval drill (Asad Al Bahar 2/2020) which continues till October 30. Vessels of the RNO fleet take part in the naval drill with the support of a number of aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo).

The vessels and crews participating in the exercise set off on Sunday from the Said Bin Sultan Naval Base towards the maritime operations zones where a multitude of joint maritime and military events will take place according to plan.

The implementation of the drill comes within the framework of the RNO’s annual training plans aimed at sharing expertise and sustaining readiness levels of the RNO fleet and personnel in various naval fields in line with the national tasks undertaken by RNO. — ONA