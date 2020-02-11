RNO commander inspects naval drill

Muscat: Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), on Tuesday visited the site of the naval exercise Khanjar Haad which is conducted by RNO at the Al Batinah naval area with the participation of the navies of some friendly countries.

The commander of RNO was accompanied during the visit by a number of ambassadors of friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate and senior RNO officers.

During his inspection to the naval drill, the commander of RNO was briefed on the events, activities and plans of the naval drill and viewed the development and modernisation levels reached by RNO in terms of both weapons and manpower.

The exercise is part RNO’s annual training plans and policies aimed at sustaining preparedness level and high efficiency of RNO fleet and personnel in various military areas in accordance with the military naval strategies that are in line with the national missions and duties assigned to RNO.

