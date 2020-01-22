Ride-hailing app Careem withdraws from Oman

Muscat: Careem, the ride-hailing app operating in the Middle East and North Africa, is withdrawing Oman operations from next month.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday, “We need to let you know that from Monday, February 3, 2020, we will no longer be running our service in Oman.”

“The company decided to discontinue operating in Oman due to the absence of the regulatory factors that provide us with a healthy investment environment.”

It may be noted that Careem entered the Oman market under agreement with Marhaba Taxi, one of the two licensed taxi companies to operate through the Careem platform.

Speaking to the Observer, a Yousuf al Hooti of Marhaba, said that Marhaba taxi will continue its normal operations as per the license, which includes Port Sultan Qaboos (PSQ), hotels and on-demand services.

“There are some challenges facing the taxi sector in the country,” he said.