Main 

Ride-hailing app Careem withdraws from Oman

Oman Observer ,

Muscat:  Careem, the ride-hailing app operating in the Middle East and North Africa, is withdrawing Oman operations from next month.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday, “We need to let you know that from Monday, February 3, 2020, we will no longer be running our service in Oman.”

“The company decided to discontinue operating in Oman due to the absence of the regulatory factors that provide us with a healthy investment environment.”

It may be noted that Careem entered the Oman market under agreement with Marhaba Taxi, one of the two licensed taxi companies to operate through the Careem platform.

Speaking to the Observer, a Yousuf al Hooti of Marhaba, said that Marhaba taxi will continue its normal operations as per the license, which includes Port Sultan Qaboos (PSQ), hotels and on-demand services.

“There are some challenges facing the taxi sector in the country,” he said.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5026 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Driver escapes from accident site, arrested

Oman Observer Comments Off on Driver escapes from accident site, arrested

The string between the brain and heart Desert Classics in a book

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on The string between the brain and heart Desert Classics in a book

Major makeover for Oman Post

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Major makeover for Oman Post