RGO marks annual day

Muscat: The Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) is marking its annual day which falls on November 1 each year.

This year’s celebrations are held amid continued development and modernization witnessed by the RGO in terms of weapons and personnel.

On November, 1 in 1983, late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may Allah the Almighty have mercy on him, handed over the RGO banner marking the launch of a development march that would see the RGO becoming a fully-organized military edifice with a high capacity to respond to the national duty entrusted to it through well qualified manpower and modern weapons and equipment.

Today the RGO stands as a testament to the great Omani army as a result of strenuous efforts aimed at developing the RGO and uplift its capacity and readiness.

At present, the RGO affirms its capability to undertake its responsibility thanks to the continued attention of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander. — ONA