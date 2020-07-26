Reverse vending machines to be rolled out in Muscat

Oman Environmental Services Holding Company SAOC (be’ah) has signed an agreement with Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) to launch the Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) initiative.

Reverse Vending Machines are automated machines that utilize technology to identify, sort, and collect used beverage containers. These machines will collect Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), commonly known as plastic water bottles. This initiative will promote the culture of recycling and sustainable behavior among local communities solidifying OOMCO and be’ah strong green presence.

“Our strategies are focused on working hand in hand with the community to protect Oman and instill a culture of environmental responsibility to sustain our environment for future generations. Signing this agreement with OOMCO will deliver our message to a much wider audience and is a step forward towards achieving Oman Vision 2040 environmental goals. As the country moves towards a plastic-free future, these RVMs will serve as efficient drop boxes for plastic waste and will constantly remind everyone how important it is to reduce, reuse and recycle,” said Kumayl al Lawati, Head of Business Development at be’ah.

“We are excited to partner with be’ah for this initiative, which reaffirms our stance to support the Sultanate’s long-term sustainability goals. We are pleased to be utilising OOMCO’s wide network of service stations to support this cause. The main aim of this collaboration is to integrate these Reverse Vending Machines into the daily routines of our customer-base. We want to make recycling convenient, efficient, and above all rewarding for the entire community as they contribute to a more sustainable future for all of us,” said Mohammed al Mujaini, Senior Manager – HSEQ-T & SD at OOMCO.