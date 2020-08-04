Return of normal dental practice to take time: SQU

Muscat: The pandemic has affected the provision of many healthcare services, including oral and dental health services, says a report from Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

The report prepared by the Dental and Maxillofacial Surgery Department said, “Currently, only urgent and emergency dental services are being conducted worldwide including in Oman”.

Emergency and urgent dental services include the management of dental infections, abscesses, and the extraction of teeth.

The dental services have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic due to the potentially high risks of cross-infection due to the close proximity of the dental team to the patient during treatment; direct contact with saliva and blood; the generation of aerosols and droplets during dental treatment that could contain the Covid-19 virus.

Currently, it is not recommended to use or perform aerosols generating procedures like the use of dental drills, scaling of teeth, and cosmetic dental work.

The return to normal dental practice may take some time and will be based on the reduction of Covid-19 infectivity in the community or the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The availability of the necessary personal protective equipment for the dental team, which is currently on high demand and severe shortage worldwide.