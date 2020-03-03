Retail outlets must install sanitisers: MOH

Muscat: All retail outlets, including shopping malls and supermarkets, have been told to install sanitizers as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

“I would strongly recommend all shopping malls, retail outlets, and department stores where people go regularly to install hand sanitizers to support the national initiative against the coronavirus,” Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saidi, Minister of Health.

He the virus can spread at places where hand hygiene is given the least importance, especially retail outlets, and malls.

“As COVID 19 spreads through shaking of hands and touching the surfaces where the viruses live, hand hygiene is of high importance,” the minister said.

Dr Saif al Abri, Director General of Disease Surveillance and Control added that washing hands properly is one of the most important things one can do to help prevent

and control the spread of coronavirus, besides a host of many other illnesses.

“Make sure to wash hands and don’t touch eyes, nose, or mouth as this can lead to various respiratory diseases such as influenza or the common cold,” Dr Al Abri said.