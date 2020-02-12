Restrictions on fish shipment via land border

Muscat: Dr. Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, has issued a decision to prevent the entry and exit of fish consignments through the Khatmat Malaha land border post.

The decision excludes the entry of fish consignments from Musandam into the other governorates of the Sultanate.

There has been an increase of seven percent in the value-added activities related to #agriculture and fishing by the end of September 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.

Figures from the newly published Fisheries Statistics 2018 — a report issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries — indicated that around 245,000 tonnes of various species and types of fish were shipped to markets overseas last year. It represented around 44 percent of Oman’s total production of 553,000 tonnes last year, which in turn was higher by 59 percent over corresponding figures for 2016, the report said.