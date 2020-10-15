Residents cannot return if visa expired: SC

Muscat: Residents whose work visas have expired are not allowed to return to the Sultanate as per the directives of the Supreme Committee, said Brigadier Said al Asmi. He was addressing the media during the 17th press conference of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

“Currently, no new visas are issued, either online or at service centers,” Major Mohammed Al-Hashami of the Royal Oman Police said.

Highlights

Brigadier Said al Asmi: The names of the violators will be disclosed after the legal procedures are completed.

Brigadier Said al Asmi: ROP personnel stops the violator, give him/her the violation ticket, and asks him/her to sign it. Violation fine must be paid as soon as possible, otherwise, the violator will be referred to the public prosecution.

Minister of Health: I urge the public to report any violations of the Covid-19 for the sake of the health of all.

Minister of Health: We appeal to all of you to be partners with the government. Reporting places of gatherings and violators is a national duty.

Minister of Health: The decline seen in the recovery rate is attributed to non-compliance with the precautionary measures.

Minister of Health: Unfortunately, we lost a third person from the health sector due to Covid-19.

Minister of Health: The Ministry is coordinating with various international agencies and companies to provide the vaccine.

Minister of Health: The number of inpatients during 24 hours is 77 cases, taking the total number of inpatients to 556, including 216 cases in ICU and 147 requiring ventilators.

Minister of Health: Despite the closure and the ban on movement, gatherings are taking place.

Minister of Health: The long-term impact of the virus on the infected people is still unknown until today, and there are those who contracted the disease but the physical and psychological symptoms have continued with them for a long time.

Minister of Health: We do not expect a decrease in the number of deaths due to the increase in the number of cases in the intensive care.

Minister of Health: We advise everyone to download the Tarassud application on your phones, and if there is someone near you wearing the bracelet and breaks their quarantine isolation, your phone will ring to alert you.

Minister of Health: We have skilled Omani and expatriate medical teams that are following up everything that is new about this epidemic, means of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, and that it is 9 months old, and studies indicate that this same virus may be active in the body again and here lies its danger.

Minister of Health: 83% of people who died last week were ICU patients.

Dr. Anas al Kamyani: Do not underestimate the disease. It has been spreading beyond expectations.

Dr. Saif al Abri: The risk of infection is possibly more from the community than from the place of work.

Dr. Saif al Abri: In the coming days, a special mechanism will be announced to exempt people with chronic diseases from going to their workplace.

Dr. Saif al Abri: Immunity is not yet guaranteed after recovering from COVID-19, prevention must be taken after recovery too.