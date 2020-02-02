Research projects to document, preserve Dhofar heritage

SALALAH: The Omani Cultural Heritage Research Programme of The Research Council (TRC) organised a meeting in Dhofar Governorate to present the projects ‘Myths and Legends related to Places’ and ‘Omani Figures involved in Trade and Industry’.

The meeting was attended by Dr Aisha al Darmki, Director of the Oman Cultural Heritage Research Programme, Dr Hamid al Nofli, Head of the ‘Omani Figures involved in Trade and Industry’ project team, Nasser al Ismaili, Executive Coordinator at the Programmes Department at TRC, and Yousif al Harrasi, member of the ‘Myths and Legends related to Places’ project management team, and researchers and academics from Dhofar.

The meeting aimed to attract those involved in heritage and culture to work on project to extend and expand the scope of scientific research in Dhofar in order to preserve the national heritages of the governorate.

The meeting also included a review of the objectives of the Omani Cultural Heritage Research Programme which aims to contribute to strengthening the efforts made in the Sultanate to study and monitor the physical and moral manifestations of cultural heritage in order to preserve and support it on the one hand, and contribute on the other hand to its development in line with the future national vision by virtue of the fact that cultural heritage is a strategic material that has developmental and economic value.

Furthermore, the meeting reviewed plans of the two projects by identifying and analysing priority research needs in the field of Omani cultural heritage, presented a set of slides that provided a complete picture of the two projects, and answered the various inquiries of the attendees.

