Requests for discounts, promotions via Invest Easy portal: MOCIIP

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP) said on Saturday that the requests for launching promotional offers, discounts, marketing and advertising brochures will be now accepted only thorugh the Invest Easy portal.

It may be noted that as per the decision 129/2015 related to the regulations for selling goods at reduced prices and the decision 239/2013, it is necessary for to obtain the necessary license from the ministry to hold and announce promotional offers or discounts.

Institutions and companies must submit an application to obtain a license at least 15 days before the start of the offer, provided that it meets the conditions specified by the ministry.