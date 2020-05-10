Report Covid-19 or face action, ministry tells employers

The Ministry of Manpower has warned of legal action if private sector companies and establishments try to hide any Covid-19 symptoms of their employees.

The warning is important because a team is studying to reopen more commercial activities, though there have been reports of customers, and workers not following guidelines in activities already resumed.

The ministry called upon the private sector to direct their employees to visit the nearest health institutions or testing centres if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19. “Such cases should not be concealed in the larger public interest, to limit the spread of the virus”, it said in a statement.

The ministry said the competent authorities will take necessary legal measures against anyone who violates the decision.

The ministry has taken several precautionary steps, including advising workers in private sector companies and institutions and their employers on the need to create an ideal work environment in line with safety measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In the event of any detection of case, the employer should strictly adhere to the domestic quarantine procedures for the worker, and the employer should not summon the worker to work during the period of the domestic quarantine.

The ministry also directed the private sector employers, companies, and institutions to direct and inform the expatriate workforce of the necessity of staying in their places of residence after working hours and during the weekly holidays and not to go to public places and marketplaces except for an urgent need.

The ministry said it stopped receiving visitors at its offices in all directorates and departments until the end of the current health crisis.