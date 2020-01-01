Rental contracts must include electricity meter account

Muscat: As part of the efforts to have an integrated database and preserve the rights of landlords and tenants, Muscat Municipality said it is mandatory to register the electricity meter account number in the rental contracts.

Muscat Municipality has urged relevant people to fill out the actual data either in paper forms or in applications made through the website or mobile application.

The municipality also called on customers to communicate via the toll-free number for the Muscat Call Center (1111) or via social media for more information.