Renowned artist hands Tanjore-style painting of Imty village to Oman art patron

A Tanjore painting representing the Imty gate located at the archaeologically and culturally celebrated Imty village in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate created by distinguished artist Kavitha Ramakrishna was presented to patron of the arts Sayyida Aliya bint Thuwaini al Said. The painting was presented at an event held at Imty village on the occasion of Omani Women’s Day. The event was held under the artistic cultural tourism project ‘Immortalising the Archaeological Moment in Art’ which is a unique initiative launched by Maryam Mohammed al Zadjali, director of Omani Society for Fine Arts (OSFA), under the supervision of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture.

Under the project, the village of Imty is being restored to celebrate its archaeological, historical, cultural and heritage significance. It has now been turned into a hub for Oman’s heritage, art and culture. Speaking about the opportunity to depict Imty through ancient art form of Tanjore, Kavitha said, “I was inspired by the work of Maryam Mohammed al Zadjali who has taken on a great responsibility to restore culturally rich villages of Oman such as Imty,” She added, “When I met Maryam recently, she suggested that I should try the Imty gate in my Tanjore work. That is why I decided to portray the beautiful Imty gate in the Tanjore style.”

She also said, “Art and archaeology admirers will enjoy exploring this village with sprawled remains of carved wooden doors, arched windows and wooden ceilings dating to earlier times which is being restored. It was a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to the work that is being done to revive this artistic hotspot. The medium of Tanjore painting was a perfect platform to pay tribute to the mesmerising village.”

Previously, Kavitha has used her proficiency in the ancient art form of Tanjore paintings to capture Oman’s rich heritage.

Her Tanjore paintings illustrating Oman’s national emblem, forts, mosques and jewellery decorate the walls of some of the important institutions in the Sultanate, thus giving wings to Kavitha’s vision of furthering India’s art to a wider audience.

She was bequeathed with the rare chance to display her work at Oman’s Ministry of Tourism’s exhibition and also at another event commemorating the 60 years of diplomatic relations between Oman and India.

While her Ministry of Tourism exhibition which commemorated the 44th National Day of the Sultanate showcased Oman traditions the work at the 60 years of diplomatic relations between Oman and India event focused on ties between the two countries. Kavitha has also been popularising the ancient art form from Tanjore by offering free training and teaching on offline and e-learning platform.

