Renowned actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away

Renowned Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee died on Sunday at the age of 85 at a hospital in Kolkata, where he was admitted on October 6 after being tested positive with COVID-19 coronavirus. His death left a heavy sense of loss and sadness in the hearts of many people around the country and in the world, who followed his films and were a fan of his craft.

Chatterjee’s oeuvre comprised many different films through the course of his long career — more than 200 of them — with some of his best works with one of India’s greatest film-makers Satyajit Ray, with whom he had collaborated 14 times.

The Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning actor breathed his last after a long period of illness.

The actor was born in Mirjapur Street in Kolkata.

