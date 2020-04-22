Regional Municipalities to ramp up inspections during Ramadhan

Muscat: The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, represented by the Food Safety and Quality Centre, announced that it has laid down an intensified programme during the holy month of Ramadhan for inspection at markets, commercial centres, restaurants, coffee shops and other food establishments to ensure compliance with the health requirements.

This includes abidance by the provision of disinfectants and hand sanitizers at the entrances of supermarkets and sterilization of trolleys handles in addition to conducting routine lab tests to ensure the safety of food products.

While stressing that legal action will be taken against violators, the ministry confirmed that its inspectors will ramp up inspection during the holy month of Ramadhan to ensure full compliance with food safety requirements at restaurants and coffee shops as well as intensify monitoring on grocery stores and retail shops to make sure they are following proper methods in the storage and transport of foodstuff.

The ministry will also hold inspection on slaughterhouses and butcheries to monitor the quality of meat. In this regard, the ministry directed the companies operating slaughterhouses to strictly follow the preventive measures ordered by the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 in terms of sterilization and health standards.