Main 

Recruitment agency closed for consumer protection violations

Oman Observer

A primary court in North Al Sharqiyah imposed a fine of RO 4,500  against an agency for recruitment of foreign manpower for violating the Consumer Protection Law and ordered its closure besides payment of the proceeding expenses.

The department of consumer protection earlier received six complaints from clients against the recruitment agency saying that they had submitted applications for recruitment of domestic workers but it failed to finalize the deal and ignored a refund request prompting them to lodge complaints against the agency.

The owner of the recruitment agency told the consumer protection authority that he couldn’t bring the workers due to uncontrollable circumstances.

After failing to reach an amicable settlement, the consumer protection authority transferred the case to the competent court which convicted the agency of failure to properly deliver the service and imposed a suspended fine of RO 3,500 for the first four cases.

The court also convicted the agency in the remaining two counts related to the refusal to return a domestic worker during the warranty period and ordered the agency to pay RO 1,000 of which RO 200 should be paid besides the final closure of the agency.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7003 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Candidate killed as violence erupts in Venezuela vote

Oman Observer Comments Off on Candidate killed as violence erupts in Venezuela vote

Coronavirus: new hospital opens for Covid-19 patients in Al Amerat

Oman Observer Comments Off on Coronavirus: new hospital opens for Covid-19 patients in Al Amerat

Interior Minister receives GCC Secretary General

Oman Observer Comments Off on Interior Minister receives GCC Secretary General