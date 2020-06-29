Recruitment agency closed for consumer protection violations

A primary court in North Al Sharqiyah imposed a fine of RO 4,500 against an agency for recruitment of foreign manpower for violating the Consumer Protection Law and ordered its closure besides payment of the proceeding expenses.

The department of consumer protection earlier received six complaints from clients against the recruitment agency saying that they had submitted applications for recruitment of domestic workers but it failed to finalize the deal and ignored a refund request prompting them to lodge complaints against the agency.

The owner of the recruitment agency told the consumer protection authority that he couldn’t bring the workers due to uncontrollable circumstances.

After failing to reach an amicable settlement, the consumer protection authority transferred the case to the competent court which convicted the agency of failure to properly deliver the service and imposed a suspended fine of RO 3,500 for the first four cases.

The court also convicted the agency in the remaining two counts related to the refusal to return a domestic worker during the warranty period and ordered the agency to pay RO 1,000 of which RO 200 should be paid besides the final closure of the agency.